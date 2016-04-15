Silk Way Helicopter Services expands its scope of service in oil and gas sector - VIDEO

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Commercial helicopter company Silkway Helicopter Services LLC(SWHS LLC)receiveda status of the official service provider for external cargo slingon offshore and onshore oil and gas platforms according to Oil &Gas Producers Standard (OGP).

Report was told in the press service of the Silk Way Helicopter Services, the main direction of these services is focused on flare tip change outs on oil and gas platforms, as well as the wide range of services on transportation of oversized cargo on sling todifficultdislocation places.

The operations are conductedby American Sikorsky S-92 heavy helicopters, which are main part of the company’s fleet. Flare tip change outs on onshore and offshore installations is unique, as the number of airlinesworldwide carrying out such operations is very limited. Operation of these flights require crewworkmanship, high-technology equipmentof the helicopter and coordinated work of all related services of the Airline.

SWHS is ready to provide its services to all potential customers throughout the Caspian Sea, as well as in Russia, regions of South-East Asia and Africa.