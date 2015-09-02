Siemens to supply turbo compressors for TAP

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Germany's Siemens will supply gas turbochargers for Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport gas from the field "Shah Deniz" to Europe.

Report informs referring to the consortium TAP AG, in connection with this two companies have signed an agreement.

According to the information half of 6 gas compressors will be installed at TAP's compressor station near the Kipoi, Greece, the other half - in the station near the Fier, Albania.

TAP is a joint-venture between BP (20%),SOCAR (20%), Statoil (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).