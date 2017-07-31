Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Royal Dutch Shell shuts production at Europe’s largest refinery after massive fire.

Report informs citing the AFP.

According to information, the fire at Rotterdam refinery started on July 30 night and was extinguished in the morning. Afterwards all facilities in the plant were halted. It may take several days for the company to resume operation. A short circuit mentioned as the most likely reason, however, the company official didn't confirm.

Notably, the incident had a slight impact on oil prices in the world market and price of Brent crude oil rose by 0.4% per barrel and sold at $ 52.45.

Another factor of increase in oil prices is the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) next week.