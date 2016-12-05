Shell sells an operator stake in a project

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Shell is reported to be in talks to sells its stake in an Irish gas field Corrib, which is operated by the company, to an Australian Macquarie infrastructure fund.

Report informs citing foreign media, it is uncertain what would happen to the operatorship of the field.

Notably, Royal Dutch Shell is the field operator with 45%. Other stakeholders in the field include Statoil (Norway) 36.5% and Canada’s Vermillion Energy 18.5%. The field is expected to provide half of Ireland’s gas requirements. It was discovered in 1996.