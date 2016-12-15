Shell’s North Sea platform to be shut-in

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Shell’s North Sea Shearwater platform could be shut-in for weeks.

Report informs citing foreign media, the company's spokesman confirmed and stated that as it tries to resolve an issue with the HPHT well.

The firm was forced to shut down production earlier this month after drilling activity triggered an alarm. The oil major evacuated all non-essential staff after the incident.

The oil major was thought to be drilling an exploration well when the alarm sounded. The platform may remain shut for several weeks as the company tries to resolve the problem. “Remedial work” is expected to begin within days.

“Only essential personnel remain on the platform,” the spokesman added.

Notably, Shearwater is located in the Central North Sea about 140 miles east of Aberdeen.