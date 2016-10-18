By 2020 alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan to reach 20%

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ By 2030 Azerbaijan plans to reduce gas emissions nearly by 35%.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Akim Badalov said today at the 7th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development in Baku.

A. Badalov noted, alternative energy sources in the energy balance of the country now account for 16%.

Chairman of the agency said that by 2020 share of alternative sources in energy balance to reach 20% in Azerbaijan.

According to him, 2 billion. KW/h electricity produced in Azerbaijan in 2015 was achieved in the field of alternative energy.

A. Badalov added that, by 2030 alternative energy sources are expected to reach 30% of energy balance in Azerbaijan.