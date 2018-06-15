Shahin Mustafayev: Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP and TAP projects enhance international image of Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Global transnational economic and energy projects, with the initiative and active participant of Azerbaijan, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipelines, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, North-South, East- Western - large-scale projects as transport corridors strengthen the position of our country in the region and in the world and play an important role in the development of Azerbaijan, as well as of region and world countries."

Report informs, the Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said his article published in the official press.

He noted that the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP and TAP are important for Azerbaijan, the region and the world: "The Southern Gas Corridor and the TANAP project, that has officially launched recently, as well as TAP project which construction is underway, raises Azerbaijan’s international authority and strengthens its position as an important energy provider in the world. Sustainable development of Azerbaijani economy is highly appreciated by international financial institutions and rating agencies. Azerbaijan ranks 35th out of 137 countries by moving two points in the Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018 of the World Economic Forum. In general, our country, has risen from 69th to 35th place improving its position by 34 points in the Global Competitiveness Report 2005-2017 and has been a leader in the CIS since 2009. As a logical consequence of recent ongoing reforms Azerbaijan ranks 57th in “Doing Business 2018” report of World Bank which evaluates the business environment of 190 countries,.