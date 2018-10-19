Shahdeniz produces 96.5 bcm of natural gas so far

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Shahdeniz gas and condensate fieldhas produced 96.5 billoin cubic meters of gas so far, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President for Communications, External Affairs and Strategy said speaking at the 3rd IAEE Eurasian Conference on "Impact of Global Changes in the Energy Sector in the Caspian and Central Asia Region", Report informs.

According to him, BP and its partners have invested more than $70 billion in projects in Azerbaijan so far.

Agreement on the exploration, development and production sharing for the Shah Deniz prospective area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea was signed on June 4, 1996. The production sharing agreement was ratified on October 17, 1996.

Participants are: BP (operator – 28.8%), "AzSD" (10%), "SGC Upstream" (6.7%), "Petronas" (15.5%), "LUKoil" (10%), NICO (10%) and TPAO (19%).