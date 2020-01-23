Shahdeniz condensate production up 39%

Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields have produced 528.4 million tonnes of oil (including condensate) since they were launched, and until January 1, 2019, Report says, citing the Energy Ministry.

The ministry said ACG was responsible for 500.4 million tonnes and Shahdeniz for 28 million tonnes (condensate).

In 2019, oil (condensate) production amounted to 37,453,700 tonnes, down 1,360,600 tonnes or 3.5% from 38,814,300 tonnes in 2018.

Meanwhile, SOCAR produced 7,683,200 tonnes of oil in 2019, an increase of 140,900 tonnes, or 1.9% from 2018.

ACG oil production stood at 26,237,000 tonnes, down 2,498,700 tonnes or 8.7% from 2018, while Shahdeniz condensate production rose 997,200 tonnes or 39.3% to 3,533,500 tonnes.