"Shah Deniz 3" project to increase gas export by 15 bln cubic meters

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ After 2030 an additional 15 bln cubic meters of gas exports will be allowed to export as part of the development of Shah Deniz Phase 3 Gas Field Development In the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Report informs senior research fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies (SAM) under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Gulmira Rzayeva said.

According to G. Rzayeva, apart from "Shah Deniz" field there are also opportunities for the export of gas from other fields.

"After 2021-2022 years we will have the opportunity to export 5 bln cubic meters from "Absheron" field, 5-7 bln cubic meters from "Umid" and "Babak" 4-5 bln cubic meters from the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" deepwater fields.

Also, in 2030-2035 "Shah Deniz 3" project will create conditions for the export of an additional 15 billion cubic meters of gas".

SAM representative said that the annual demand for gas in Azerbaijan will increase by 30%: "At present the biggest gas using structure in Azerbaijan is "Azerenergy" JSC.

The state policy envisages to reduce the volume of gas in products used as raw materials in the structure.

In addition, 92% of the country's population have been provided with gas. At present, the annual gas consumption is 10.5 bln cubic meters, but this figure is expected to rose to 13.5 bln cubic meters after 2030".

G. Rzayeva said, it is possible that Russia's Gazprom will export gas to Europe via TAP.