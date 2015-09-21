64 bln cubic meters of gas produced at Shah Deniz field

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ To date, 64.1 bln cubic meters of gas, 16.3 million tons of condensate produced in the first phase of development of the field "Shah Deniz" located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev stated in the article published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper on the occasion of Professional day of Oilmen.

Mr.Abdullayev noted that, 63.5 bln cubic meters of gas, 16.3 mln tons of condensate transported in local and foreign markets since the beginning of operation before September 1, 2015:"" Shah Deniz " reserves considered one of the largest deposits of sea area, estimated at 1.2 bln cubic meters of gas and over 240 mln tons of condensate. Now the field produced an average of 29 mln cubic meters of gas and 6.9 thousand tons of condensate per day. Power of production phase of "Shah Deniz-1" is 9 bln cubic meters of natural gas a year."

"All appropriate measures taken to adjust production capacity in second phase of development to 16 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Thus, within the framework of "Shahdeniz-2" project two new platforms will be built, 26 wells to be drilled, subsea equipment to be installed, Sangachal terminal to be expanded, at the same time underwater pipelines with length 500 km to be laid.Now, the project involved 162 supplier of equipment from 23 countries signed an agreement on engineering, construction and delivery, completed the drilling of 8 wells", stated SOCAR President in his article.