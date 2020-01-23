​Shah Deniz increases gas production 47%

Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields have produced 282 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas since it was launched until January 1, 2019, Report informs referring to Energy Ministry.

ACG was responsible for 165 bcm of this volume and Shah Deniz for 117 bcm (condensate),

In 2019, oil (condensate) production amounted to 35,616,500,000 cubic meters, up 5,126,100,000 cubic meters or 16.8% from 30,490,300,000 cubic meters in 2018.

Gas production by SOCAR made up 6,818,600,000 cubic meters in 2019, which is 293 million cubic meters or 4.5% more than in 2018.

ACG associated gas production stood at 11,986,200,000 cubic meters, down 519.6 million cubic meters or 4.2% from 2018. Shahdeniz gas production rose 5,352,800,000 cubic meters or 46.7% to 16,811,700,000 cubic meters.