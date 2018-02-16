 Top
    "Shafag-Asiman" block starts drilling works in 2019

    Gary Jones: The gas volumes will be transported through SCP© Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling works are planned to start at "Shafag-Asiman" block in 2019.

    Report informs, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkeyç Gary Jones said at today's press conference.

    "Now planning work on first exploratory well of Shafag-Asiman is underway”, he stated.

    According to him, if gas reserves are found on the block, production will start and gas volumes will be transported through the South Caucasus pipeline (SCP).

