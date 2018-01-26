Several African and Asian countries may join OPEC+ deal

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) hold discussions with several African and Asian countries to join OPEC+ deal for cutting the oil production.

Report informs referring to Russian media, said oil minister of Kuwait Bakheet Al Rashidi.

“I hope they will join our efforts to balance the oil market in 2018,” he said.

Al Rashidi did not specify those countries. Earlier, OPEC announced that the global oil market won’t balance in the first half of this year.