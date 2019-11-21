Sergei Skripka: Environmental permit for Brody-Adamova Zastava pipeline extended" - EXCLUSIVE

Environmental permit for construction of the Brody (Ukraine) -Plotsk 'Adamova zastava' (Poland) pipeline has been extended until October 2023, Director General of the Sarmatia International Pipeline Company Sergei Skripka told Report.

"Regional Director on Environmental Protection in Lublin city decided to extend the permit for construction of the pipeline from Brody to Polotsk, Gdanks, then to the west for four years," the director general said.

Skripka said the works would be delayed for at least two years in case of refusal.

Shareholders of Sarmatia, which was established by Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta and Polish PERN Przyjazn companies on July 12, 2004, are SOCAR (25.32%), Georgia Oil and Gas Corporation Ltd” (16.09 %), “Ukrtransnafta” (28.79 %), Poland’s “Przedsiebiorstwo Eksploatacji Rurociagow Naftowych Przyjazn S.A.” (28.79 %), Lithuania’s “AB Klaipedos Nafta” (1 %).