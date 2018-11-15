Serdar Unsal: STAR Refinery to make great contribution to development of Turkey’s oil industry

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3d009d23f797aeec4f84078ec62c9340/3b7f5936-d1c2-431a-8935-1a1478cc12fa_292.jpg

Tbilisi. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ STAR Oil Refinery, constructed on the basis of Azerbaijan’s investments, will make a great contribution to the development of Turkey’s oil industry, Vice President of Turkey-Georgia Business Council Serdar Unsal told journalists, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues investing in Turkey: "STAR Refinery will contribute to Turkey’s economic development. We would like Azerbaijan to invest more in Turkey. TANAP and STAR indeed closely link Azerbaijan and Turkey with each other."

Unsal said that Turkey has strong business relations with Azerbaijan and Georgia: "Just like Azerbaijan, Georgia is a fraternal and friendly country for us. Measures are taken to strengthen economic cooperation between Turkey and Georgia. Today’s business forum aims to support these relations. Both state bodies and business sector of Georgia are interested in development of economic links with Turkey.’

The Vice President said Baku is planned to host Turkey-Azerbaijan business forum.

Today, the Tbilisi is currently hosting the Georgia-Turkey business forum, organized by the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK).