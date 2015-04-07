Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Serbia may get access to gas supplies from Azerbaijan through TANAP.

Report informs citing 'Natural Gas Europe', it was stated by the Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia Alexander Antic.

He claimed that the government would try to participate in all the projects that will provide new sources and routes of gas supplies.

According to him, if their contacts with Bulgaria are established, Serbia may access the TANAP.

"Serbia began to consider alternative gas supply after Russia's withdrawal from the South Stream. This incident arises a lot of questions about the future gas supply before the Serbian officials", he said.