Serbia is interested in importing of gas from Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Serbia expressed interest in joining the project to transport gas from Azerbaijan to Europe bypassing Russia. Report informs referring to the foreign media, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandr Vučić said before his first visit to Albania.

"We are ready to diversify the sources of gas supply for Serbia, which is very important also for our American friends", he said.

A.Vucic said his country will accept U.S. calls to reduce dependency on Russian gas supplies by adding an American-backed pipeline that would bring gas to Europe from Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic said that Serbia refused to participate in the construction of infrastructure for the "Turkish stream," but it doesn't completely replace the "South Stream".