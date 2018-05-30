Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum: US policy of withdrawing from Iranian agreement has negative impact on economic processes

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ / " US policy of withdrawing from the Iranian agreement has a negative impact on economic processes. We cannot support this approach. We believe that the parties should be led by market-based approaches".

Report informs, the Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Yury Sentyurin told journalists..

According to him, such step of the United States threatens cooperation created hardly in the world economy and the gas sector. He added that the organization is watching anxiously the current processes around the Iranian gas industry.

Y. Sentyurin also added that the organization joins the voice of those who believe that such action of the United States is incorrect.