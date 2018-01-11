Secretary General: Azerbaijan has a good chance to become GECF full member

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has a good chance to become full member of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Report informs, the GECF Secretary General Yury Sentyurin told in his interview with "Nefteqazovaya vertikal".

It was noted that the Secretary General currently plans to work with the observer countries and hopes to agree them to increase their level of participation in the organization. According to Sentyurin, there is a good chance for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to become full members.

GECF is an international intergovernmental organization that unites the world's leading gas exporters. Algeria, Bolivia, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Qatar, Libya, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Equatorial Guinea are the member countries. Iraq, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman and Peru have an observer status.

Members of the organization own 67% of world gas reserves.