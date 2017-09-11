 Top
    Close photo mode

    Sechin: "The average oil price will be $ 40-43 in 2018"

    Rosneft Chief Executive Officer: The real price of oil is $ 40 / barrel© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The average price of oil in the global market will be $ 40-43 per barrel next year.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said in an interview with Russia-24 TV channel.

    "In addition to the shale oil production factor, financial instruments in the United States have a huge impact on the oil market. The dollar is now devalued by about 20%. If you calculate using the appropriate ratios, you can see that the real price for oil in the U.S. should be $ 40 / barrel”, - I. Sechin said.

    Notably, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak predicts that the average oil price in 2018 would be $ 45-55 per barrel.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi