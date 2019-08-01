​SCP capital expenditures decrease tenfold

In the first half of 2019, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) spent about $20 million in operating expenditure and more than $24 million in capital expenditure in total, respectively up $2 million or 11.1% and down $217 million or tenfold from previous year, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

The daily average throughput of SCP was about 28 million cubic metres of gas per day during the first half of 2019, which is 7 million cubic metres or 33.3% higher than a year ago.

The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Turkey in June 2018.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the pipeline facilities and SOCAR Midstream Operations, as commercial operator, responsible for the commercial operations of the pipeline.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).