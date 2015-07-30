Scottish researcher: Azerbaijan can play important role in searches of US and EU for alternative to Russian gas

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ "US and EU are taking great pains to find a substitute for Russian gas, and in this regard Azerbaijan is on a par with Norway can play a decisive role in this quest."

Report informs referring to the Russian media, it was said by Scottish researcher Steven McMillan.

He recalled the existence of the project TANAP and TAP, which will deliver gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey, Greece, Albania and Italy.

S.Makmillan cited statement by the European Council on Foreign Relations, which states that Azerbaijan is the best supplier in accordance with the strategy of the EU to diversify its gas imports:"This partnership will be important for the West to make sure that Azerbaijan will continue cooperation with Western energy corporations in the future."