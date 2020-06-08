Schroeder re-elected Rosneft's board chairman

The Board of Directors of Rosneft re-elected former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as its chairman, the company's press service said. Report informs citing the Teller Report.

As noted, on June 5, the first meeting of the Board of Directors of Rosneft PJSC took place.

"Gerhard Schroeder was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft," the statement said.

Also, a composition was formed, and chairpersons of the committees were elected.

At the end of 2019, Rosneft announced a reshuffle in the board.

Notably, the United States added Rosneft and other Russian entities to its "Sectoral Sanctions Identifications List" (SSI List) in 2014 over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.

Inclusion in the list, overseen by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, means U.S. persons are barred from engaging with those firms in mid-to-long term new debt or assisting deepwater, Arctic offshore or shale projects.

International shareholders in Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, a longstanding ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, include BP with a 19.75% stake and Qatar with 18.93%.