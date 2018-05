Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ After the death of King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, oil prices rose by 3.1% in New York Stock Exchange, by 2.6% in London Stock Exchange.

Report informs, "Bloomberg" was stated by the Association of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to the statement, currently, the price of "Brent" crude oil rose by 1.08 dollars or 2.23% and became 49.60 USD /barrel