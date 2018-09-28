Saudi Arabia to continue increasing oil production in order to stabilize prices

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia will continue to increase oil production in order to stabilize prices under conditions of increased demand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Adel al-Jubeir said in an interview with the American television channel CNN, Report informs.

"Saudi Arabia is committed to balancing oil market and making sure that prices are at a moderate level that would not harm buyers and suppliers," the Foreign Minister noted.

Al-Jubeir said he was not surprised by the words of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday who criticized OPEC for "high oil prices" accusing it of "plundering the rest of the world as usual”.

According to the Foreign Minister, the current US administration has previously made similar statements.