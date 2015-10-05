Saudi Arabia reduce oil prices

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday Saudi Arabia increased discounts for its oil buyers.

Report informs referring to Interfax, in the price list of state-owned Saudi Aramco, sent to customers on Sunday, the price for deliveries to Asia decreased by 1.7 dollars/barrel. Saudi company also reduced the price of heavy oil to the Far East by 2USD - for the United States - by 0,3 USD.

The Wall Street Journal notes that in September, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world's two largest oil producer, increased production.Russia brought up production to a record 10.74 mln barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia in recent months has brought production to more than 10 mln barrels per day and will continue to invest in production.