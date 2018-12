Saudi Arabia reaches oil production to record high

13 December, 2018 14:48

https://report.az/storage/news/52f6993c3b3d462e1a7e5b5001e33141/b2eb64c4-f76f-477e-a99a-356a7f473d69_292.jpg Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia increased daily oil output by 410,000 barrels to a new record high - 11.06 million barrels last month, International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a statement, Report informs.