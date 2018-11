Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has denied rumors that Riyadh plans to disband the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Report informs citing foreign media.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia’s government had funded a think tank that is set to study the potential impact on oil markets in the event of a break-up of OPEC.