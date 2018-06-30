Saudi Arabia agreed to increase oil production

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia has agreed to increase oil production up to 2 million barrels.

Report. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, US president Donald Trump tweeted:

“Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed!”.