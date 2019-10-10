​SAP Energy forum kicks off in Baku

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/86c34653495b972d5751423cbb4213c8/f61f8637-febb-4331-a534-3af7f72801df_292.jpg

SAP Energy forum has today kicked off in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) with the participation of representatives of oil and gas companies of the CIS countries.

Report informs that SOCAR Vice President for Personnel, Regime and Information Technologies Khalik Mammadov made an opening speech and wished success to the forum.

The event was attended by representatives of Rosneft, LukOil, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Zarubezhneft, SIBUR, TAIF-NK, Salym Petroleum, KazMunayGaz, Belarusneft, MOL, OMV and other companies.

At the forum, reports of field experts and SAP on digitalization of oil and gas, lectures on experience of creation of digital field, STAR refinery, intellectual enterprises SAPS/4HANA-based intelligent enterprise, automated management of transport and special technique, model of company as an accelerator of ERP input, Surgutneftgaz: Process mining for domestic service were listened and discussions were held, specialists shared their experience in transformation, innovative projects of enterprises on fuel energy complex.

SOCAR has been applying Fi, MM, SD, HR, FSCM (TRM component),GRC (AC component) modules of SAP’s BRP system, CO (controlling), BPC (budgeting), BPC (consolidation), GRC (RM component), Opentext CS (e-document turnover), BW (business database) modules of SAP system, as well as PP, PM,PS and QM modules in its enterprises and organizations since 2008.

Currently, application of SAP BRP system with nearly 3,500 e-document turnover and nearly 3,800 SAP modules and Opentext program cover SOCAR and all its enterprise and organizations and is supported by ITRI.