Sangachal terminal exports more than 198 million barrels of oil this year

In the three quarters of 2019, the Sangachal terminal exported more than 198 million barrels of oil, down 13 million barrels or 6.2% from 2018, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

This included over 178 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and over 20 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), respectively down 11 million barrels or 5.8% and 1 million barrels or 4.7% from a year earlier.

On average, about 44 million standard cubic metres (about 1.548 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily during the three quarters of 2019.

Oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.

The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 80 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 100 million standard cubic metres per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the South Caucasus Pipeline expansion system and via SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigaz’s national system.