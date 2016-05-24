Sangachal Terminal exported about 75 mln barrels of oil and condensate

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter (Q1) of 2016, Sangachal Terminal exported about 75 million barrels of oil and condensate, which is 5.3% less compared to the same period last year. Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijanthis included around 67 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and more than 8 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP).

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipeline connecting the Terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.

On average, 29.4 million standard cubic metres (around 1039 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the Terminal daily during the first quarter.

Notably, oil and gas from fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and "Shahdeniz" on the underwater pipeline is delivered to the Sangachal terminal. Power of processing terminal is 1.2 mln barrels per day, and "Shah Deniz" -. 29.5 mln cubic meters of gas. The amount of processing and export capacity (including associated gas from the ACG) is 49.3 mln cubic meter per day.

Gas is exported from the terminal, mainly via South Caucasus pipeline owned by SOCAR.