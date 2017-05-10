Sangachal terminal exported 69 mln barrels of oil and condensate

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ During the quarter I of 2017, Sangachal terminal exported more than 69 mln barrels of oil.

Report informs referring to "BP-Azerbaijan", this included over 60.5 mln barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), over 7.5 mln barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), and over 1.1 mln barrels via a separate condensate export line.

During the period, export of oil and gas condensate decreased by 8% from the terminal.

On average, 26.5 mln standard cubic metres (about 936 billion standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily during the first quarter. This is 9.86% less than the same period in 2016.

Notably, in quarter I of 2017, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.

The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 29.5 million standard cum Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 49.3 million standard cubic metres per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.