Sangachal terminal exported 287 million barrels of oil and condensate in 2016

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ During 2016, the Sangachal terminal exported more than 286.8 million barrels of oil. This included over 253.4 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), over 30.3 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), and more than 3.1 million barrels via a separate condensate export line.

Oil and condensate export from terminal decreased by 3%.

Report informs citing the BP-Azerbaijan, gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the Terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.

On average, 28.9 million standard cubic metres (about 1.021 billion standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the Terminal daily during the year. Gas exports from terminal increased by 7%.

In 2016, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal Terminal.

The daily capacity of the Terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 29.5 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 49.3 million standard cubic metres per day.