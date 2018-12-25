Rouhani: US Sanctions have impact on Iran due to country's dependence on oil

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ / “US sanctions would have less impact if Iran depended less on oil," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

Report informs that he made the due statement while presenting the draft budget for the next year in Parliament.

"If the private sector was active in the country ..., and if the budget did not rely heavily on oil, the impact of sanctions would have been much less," Rouhani said.

Iranian President noted that besides US sanctions, one of the factors, which have an impact on the situation of the country, is its old economic system. He noted that the country's well-established economic structure would allow the authorities to develop a budget without taking into account oil revenues.

US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from SVPD on May 8. Following this, Trump resumed American sanctions on the night of August 7 and November 5.