Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Since March 1, monthly salaries of all employees of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Report (SOCAR) increased by 10%.

Report informs, the company’s official page on social network stated.

It was also noted that on the occasion of March, the International Women's Day, female employees were awarded premium of 100 AZN.

Approximately, 8500 employees out of 51,000 in SOCAR are women.