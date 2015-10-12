 Top
    'S&P' increases Albania's rating due to TAP project

    Albania's rating outlook is assessed as positive

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign direct investment (FDI) attracted to Albania will be spent on Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project in the field of hydropower.

    Report informs referring to forecast released by "Standard & Poor's" rating agency.

    S & P affirmed the country's credit rating at "BBB", the rating outlook is assessed as "positive" (positive) due to the planned volume of FDI in the country in the framework of the project TAP.

    According to forecasts of the agency, in 2016 the volume of FDI in Albania will increase, and next year funds listed to country by Albanians working in Greece will be 7% of GDP.

