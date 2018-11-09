Russian oil companies seek changes in export contracts

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian companies are trying to secure themselves from possible implications of anti-Russian sanctions on oil and gas sector.

Report informs citing Reuters that Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz want to introduce changes in export contracts.

Agency sources announced that Surgutneftegaz clashed with their buyers over penalties and the use of euros and other currencies to replace the dollar in contracts.

"Buyers have to find a way to pay, or to return purchased goods, or pay penalties,” a source with a big trading house said commenting on Surgutneftegaz's requirements.

Gazprom Neft refused to comment to the agency.