​Russian energy minister talks on future fate of OPEC+ union

The OPEC+ union does not cease to exist and will work on the charter of perpetual cooperation, which envisages joint responding to the situation in the oil market if necessary, and the next alliance meetings are scheduled for May-June, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said, Report informs with reference to RIA Novosti.

“Firstly, I would like to say that the doors are not closed,” the minister noted. “The fact that the agreement hasn’t been extended after April 1 does not mean that we cannot continue to cooperate with the OPEC and non-OPEC countries. The charter was signed last year, and as part of it, we will continue this interaction.”

“We planned regular meetings in May-June in order to assess the situation in the market,” said the minister. “Now our task is to promptly respond to the situation in the markets in order to maximally mitigate the consequences and continue monitoring.”