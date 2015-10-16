Russian company to build North-South gas pipeline in Pakistan by 2020

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ RT-Global Resources, which is part of Russia’s state corporation Rostec, will carry out the project of building the North-South gas pipeline in Pakistan by the second quarter of 2020, Report informs referring to Russian TASS, Russia’s Energy Ministry said.

The period of construction is 42 months. The project will be implemented in three stages. On the first stage, by the second quarter of 2018, the gas pipeline will be built.

On the second stage, by the second quarter of 2019, part of compressor stations will be completed.

On the third stage, by the second quarter of 2020, all compressor stations will be commissioned bringing the pipeline to its full capacity, which is 12.4 billion cubic meters a year.