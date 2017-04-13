Bank of Russia: Oil can quickly drop to $40-45/barrel

Baku. 13 Aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices in global market can slide to 40-45 USD/barrel in short and medium term.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the statement came from first deputy chairperson of Bank of Russia (Central Bank) Kseniya Yudayeva at a financial stability forum.

K. Yudayeva told that basic scenario of Bank of Russia envisages decline of oil prices in short and medium term perspective to 40-45 USD/barrel: “We see more balanced conditions in oil market and higher oil prices thanks to common efforts of OPEC and other oil exporting countries. In last quarter the oil prices stabilized in quite a wide range. Although current circumstances ensure stability for a long-term trend, there is still possibility of some negative scenarios”.