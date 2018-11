Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Central Bank took into account in its risk scenario that oil price may fall to $35 a barrel, said Ksenia Yudaeva, the First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Report informs citing Reuters.

According to the base scenario of the Russian Bank, Ural crude price will be $70 a barrel in 2018-2021, $55 in 2020-2021.