Top

Russia to attend OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting

Russia to attend OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting

Russia will be represented at the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting scheduled for March 18, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, Report informs.

"We kept the format of relations as part of the Charter unchanged," the minister said. "My colleagues and I continue to monitor the situation, and we will communicate because the market situation is important for everyone."

At the end of last week, OPEC and Russia failed to agree on the preservation of the oil production cut deal. After this, over the weekend, Saudi Arabia decided to lower prices for its supplies and increase production to build up its market share.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!