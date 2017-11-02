Russia sharply soars oil export in October

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of oil production in Russia in October amounted to 46.23 million tons, which corresponds to approximately 10.931 million barrels per day.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.Ru, says preliminary data published by the Central Dispatching Department of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation.

According to information, the October figures are 0.2% higher than in September and 2.7% lower than last October.

Oil export in October amounted to 24.377 million tons or 5.764 million barrels a day.

This is 9.6% higher than in September and 1% more than in October 2016.