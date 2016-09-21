Russia sets new daily crude production record

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has set a new record on daily oil production in the country as it breached the 11,085 mln barrels mark.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said.

"The Russian Federation reached the historic high in September, on September 8", he said.

Notably, Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to take joint action to stabilize the energy market. But the facts show that, offer on oil markets exceeds demand and prices get lower. In coming days, in Algeria meeting the oil producing countries are expected to take a decision to freeze output. A slight rise in prices will be observed as a result of this decision.