Russia plans to increase oil export next year

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s oil companies plan to increase oil export in 2017. Report informs, citing the TASS, deputy minister of energy Kirill Molodtsov told reporters: “We plan 253.5 bln tons of oil export, which is 4.8% more than in 2015. The volume will further increase in 2017”.

According to deputy minister, pipeline system enables to increase export, but proceedings will depend on fulfillment of agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters.

He also noted that Russian oil and gas companies will reduce volume of oil processing by 2.5% to 270 mln tons. Deputy minister told that oil processing volume for this year will be 277 mln tons as expected.

K.Molodtsov predicts that in 2017 Russia will increase production of gasoline to 39.8 mln tons and diesel fuel to 70 mln tons: “Production of fuel oil will further decrease and volume will be down by 2 mln tons or more”.