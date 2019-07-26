Russia not to leave Ukraine without gas

Gazprom wants to strike a short-term deal with Kiev on gas transit to Europe, Report informs citing Reuters.

According to the provided information, it may be a contract for a year, which will allow the company to complete a roundabout route for deliveries. Moreover, Ukraine is committed to a long-term agreement for ten years.

"A one-year deal would be OK so we would build up our strength and launch all those ‘streams’ (Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream),” one of the four sources said.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine is still looking for alternatives to Russian gas and studying the possibility of obtaining gas bypassing Russia.