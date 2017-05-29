Russia not rule out drop of oil price to 40 USD

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Russia continues introduction of tougher budget rules, taking into consideration drop of oil prices to 40 USD per barrel in the medium term.

Report informs citing Interfax, the bank's first deputy chairman, Ksenia Yudaeva told reporters.

"Currently, we continue budget execution with base price of 40 USD/barrel. Our forecasts, most likely, show drop of oil prices to this range in the medium term", K.Yudaeva added.

According to the deputy chairman, the central bank will follow the changes in the oil market and correct the forecasts: "Currently, there are many uncertainties in the oil market. We will determine our forecasts in accordance with it".