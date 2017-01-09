Russia may cut oil export to Belarus

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia plans to cut oil supplies to Belarus from 4.5 mln tons to 4 mln tons in the first quarter of 2017. Report informs, " Kommersant " newspaper reported citing the private source.

According to the information, this plan arose when parties couldn't make an agreement after the debt of Belarus (over 400 mln USD) for gas by the end of 2016.Belarus has been introduced a new schedule on December 28.

According to the newspaper, the Belarusian side expressed dissatisfaction with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. If the new schedule is maintained, Belarus will purchase 16 mln tons of oil in 2017, instead of the 18 mln tons of Russian oil.

Russian Energy Ministry hasn't commented on the issue yet